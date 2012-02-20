Tennis-Memphis International men's singles round 1 results
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-4 6-4
Feb 20 ATP World Tour rankings on Monday (last week's positions in brackets):
1. (1) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 13630 points
2. (2) Rafa Nadal (Spain) 10435
3. (3) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 8330
4. (4) Andy Murray (Britain) 7150
5. (5) David Ferrer (Spain) 4595
6. (6) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 4410
7. (7) Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 3950
8. (8) Mardy Fish (U.S.) 2915
9. (9) Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 2770
10. (10) Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 2705
11. (11) Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 2220
12. (12) Gilles Simon (France) 2050
13. (14) John Isner (U.S.) 2025
14. (13) Gael Monfils (France) 1970
15. (16) Richard Gasquet (France) 1900
16. (15) Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 1890
17. (18) Kei Nishikori (Japan) 1710
18. (19) Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 1655
19. (20) Florian Mayer (Germany) 1585
20. (22) Juan Monaco (Argentina) 1505
(Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for tennis stories
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-4 6-4
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Qatar Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 7-5 6-4
MADRID, Feb 13 Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.