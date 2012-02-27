Feb 27 ATP World Tour rankings on Monday (last
week's positions in brackets):
1. (1) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 13130 points
2. (2) Rafa Nadal (Spain) 10435
3. (3) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 8235
4. (4) Andy Murray (Britain) 7150
5. (6) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 4410
6. (5) David Ferrer (Spain) 4345
7. (7) Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 3860
8. (8) Mardy Fish (U.S.) 2870
9. (9) Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 2710
10. (10) Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 2705
11. (13) John Isner (U.S.) 2075
12. (11) Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 2070
13. (12) Gilles Simon (France) 2005
14. (14) Gael Monfils (France) 1970
15. (16) Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 1890
16. (15) Richard Gasquet (France) 1765
17. (17) Kei Nishikori (Japan) 1665
18. (19) Florian Mayer (Germany) 1540
19. (38) Juergen Melzer (Austria) 1507
20. (18) Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 1495
(Editing by Tom Pilcher)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net; For the Reuters
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport/)
Twitter: @PilcherReuters
Please double-click on the newslink:
for tennis stories