Feb 27 ATP World Tour rankings on Monday (last week's positions in brackets):

1. (1) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 13130 points

2. (2) Rafa Nadal (Spain) 10435

3. (3) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 8235

4. (4) Andy Murray (Britain) 7150

5. (6) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 4410

6. (5) David Ferrer (Spain) 4345

7. (7) Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 3860

8. (8) Mardy Fish (U.S.) 2870

9. (9) Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 2710

10. (10) Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 2705

11. (13) John Isner (U.S.) 2075

12. (11) Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 2070

13. (12) Gilles Simon (France) 2005

14. (14) Gael Monfils (France) 1970

15. (16) Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 1890

16. (15) Richard Gasquet (France) 1765

17. (17) Kei Nishikori (Japan) 1665

18. (19) Florian Mayer (Germany) 1540

19. (38) Juergen Melzer (Austria) 1507

20. (18) Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 1495

