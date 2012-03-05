Tennis-Memphis International men's singles semifinal results
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(5) 6-1
March 5 ATP World Tour rankings on Monday (last week's positions in brackets):
1. (1) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 13310 points
2. (2) Rafa Nadal (Spain) 10415
3. (3) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 8710
4. (4) Andy Murray (Britain) 7450
5. (6) David Ferrer (Spain) 4665
6. (5) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 4455
7. (7) Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 3860
8. (8) Mardy Fish (U.S.) 2875
9. (10) Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 2840
10. (9) Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 2710
11. (11) John Isner (U.S.) 2120
12. (12) Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 2070
13. (13) Gilles Simon (France) 2005
14. (14) Gael Monfils (France) 1970
15. (15) Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 1890
16. (16) Richard Gasquet (France) 1765
17. (17) Kei Nishikori (Japan) 1685
18. (18) Florian Mayer (Germany) 1540
19. (27) Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 1530
20. (19) Juergen Melzer (Austria) 1507
(Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(5) 6-1
Feb 18 Top seed Kei Nishikori survived a tough slog against unheralded opponent Carlos Berlocq before winning his semi-final match at the Argentina Open on Saturday.
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 1-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 4-6 6-4 6-3 Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-2