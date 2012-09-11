Tennis-Memphis International men's singles semifinal results
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(5) 6-1
Sept 11 ATP World Tour rankings on Tuesday (Aug. 27th's positions in brackets): 1. (1) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 11805 points 2. (2) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 10470 3. (4) Andy Murray (Scotland) 8570 4. (3) Rafa Nadal (Spain) 7515 5. (5) David Ferrer (Spain) 5915 6. (7) Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 4830 7. (6) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 4520 8. (8) Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 3890 9. (9) Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 3285 10. (10) John Isner (U.S.) 2610 11. (11) Juan Monaco (Argentina) 2565 12. (12) Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 2475 13. (13) Marin Cilic (Croatia) 2455 14. (14) Richard Gasquet (France) 2165 15. (16) Milos Raonic (Canada) 2080 16. (18) Kei Nishikori (Japan) 1870 17. (19) Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 1865 18. (20) Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 1855 19. (15) Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 1815 20. (17) Gilles Simon (France) 1800 (Edited by Toby Davis)
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(5) 6-1
Feb 18 Top seed Kei Nishikori survived a tough slog against unheralded opponent Carlos Berlocq before winning his semi-final match at the Argentina Open on Saturday.
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 1-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 4-6 6-4 6-3 Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-2