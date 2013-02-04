Tennis-ITF backs switch to three-set Davis Cup matches
LONDON, March 9 Davis Cup matches are set to be played as best of three sets instead of five in future as part of reforms endorsed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday.
Feb 4 ATP World Tour rankings on Monday (last week's positions in brackets): 1. (1) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 12920 points 2. (2) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 10265 3. (3) Andy Murray (Scotland) 8480 4. (4) David Ferrer (Spain) 6865 5. (5) Rafa Nadal (Spain) 5400 6. (6) Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 4575 7. (7) Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 4210 8. (8) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 3555 9. (9) Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 3180 10. (10) Richard Gasquet (France) 2720 11. (11) Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 2695 12. (13) Marin Cilic (Croatia) 2375 13. (15) Milos Raonic (Canada) 2305 14. (14) Gilles Simon (France) 2235 15. (12) Juan Monaco (Argentina) 2220 16. (16) John Isner (United States) 2125 17. (17) Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 1990 18. (18) Andreas Seppi (Italy) 1765 19. (19) Philipp Kohlschreiber 1720 20. (20) Sam Querrey (United States) 1695 (Editing by Caroline Helly)
March 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Wednesday Madison Brengle (U.S.) beat Tatjana Maria (Germany) 6-4 6-2 Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-4 2-6 7-6(3) Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 4-6 6-3 6-1 Heather Watson (Britain) beat Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 4-6 6-2 6-2 Sara Errani (Italy) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 1-6 6-4 7-5 Evgeniya
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Wednesday Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-4 2-6 7-6(3) Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 4-6 6-3 6-1 Heather Watson (Britain) beat Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 4-6 6-2 6-2 Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat Catherine Bellis (U.S.) 4-6 6-1 6-4 Johanna Larsson (Sweden) beat Camila Giorgi (Italy) 7-6(3) 6-3