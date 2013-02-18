Tennis-Rain-hit Brasil Open final to be completed on Monday
SAO PAULO, March 5 The final of the Brasil Open was interrupted by rain on Sunday and will recommence on Monday with Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas leading Pablo Cuevas 7-6(3) 3-3.
Feb 18 ATP World Tour rankings on Monday (last week's positions in brackets): 1. (1) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 12960 points 2. (2) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 9855 3. (3) Andy Murray (Scotland) 8480 4. (4) David Ferrer (Spain) 6865 5. (5) Rafa Nadal (Spain) 5755 6. (6) Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 4485 7. (7) Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 4410 8. (8) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 3515 9. (9) Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 3125 10. (10) Richard Gasquet (France) 2880 11. (11) Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 2540 12. (12) Marin Cilic (Croatia) 2535 13. (14) Gilles Simon (France) 2370 14. (13) Milos Raonic (Canada) 2305 15. (15) Juan Monaco (Argentina) 2220 16. (16) John Isner (United States) 2125 17. (17) Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 1990 18. (22) Tommy Haas (Germany) 1815 19. (18) Andreas Seppi (Italy) 1730 20. (19) Philipp Kohlschreiber 1720 (Editing by Caroline Helly)
March 5 Australian qualifier Ashleigh Barty breezed past Japan's Nao Hibino 6-3 6-2 in a rain-hit Malaysian Open final to win her first WTA singles title in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday and break into the world's top 100 for the first time.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat Nao Hibino (Japan) 6-3 6-2