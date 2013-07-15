UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer stunned by Russian Donskoy in Dubai
March 1 Roger Federer blamed a lack of commitment for his shock 3-6 7-6(7) 7-6(5) loss to world number 116 Evgeny Donskoy of Russia in the Dubai Open second round on Wednesday.
July 15 July 15 ATP World Tour rankings on Monday (Last week's positions in brackets): 1. (1) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 12310 points 2. (2) Andy Murray (Scotland) 9360 3. (3) David Ferrer (Spain) 7120 4. (4) Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6860 5. (5) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 5785 6. (6) Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 4865 7. (7) Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 4500 8. (8) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 3480 9. (9) Richard Gasquet (France) 3045 10. (10) Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 2915 11. (11) Tommy Haas (Germany) 2605 12. (12) Kei Nishikori (Japan) 2495 13. (15) Milos Raonic (Canada) 2225 14. (13) Marin Cilic (Croatia) 2175 15. (16) Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 2135 16. (14) Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 2130 17. (17) Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 2064 18. (18) Gilles Simon (France) 2055 19. (21) Sam Querrey (United States) 1730 20. (20) Juan Monaco (Argentina) 1680 (Editing by Caroline Helly)
March 1 Roger Federer blamed a lack of commitment for his shock 3-6 7-6(7) 7-6(5) loss to world number 116 Evgeny Donskoy of Russia in the Dubai Open second round on Wednesday.
March 2 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Gastao Elias (Portugal) 6-4 7-6(5) 7-Federico Delbonis (Argentina) beat Casper Ruud (Norway) 7-5 6-3 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat Renzo Olivo (Argentina) 6-2 6-4 Guido Pella (Argentina) beat 8-Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 7-5 6-3
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat Julia Goerges (Germany) 6-1 2-0 (Goerges retired) 4-Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) beat Daniela Hantuchova (Slovakia) 6-4 6-4 5-Christina McHale (U.S.) beat Taylor Townsend (U.S.) 6-1 7-6(5)