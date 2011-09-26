Tennis-Resurgent Nadal returns to Queen's Club
LONDON, Feb 6 A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen's Club for the Aegon Championships in June.
Sept 26 ATP World Tour rankings on Monday (last week's rankings in brackets):
1. (1) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 14720 points
2. (2) Rafa Nadal (Spain) 10620
3. (3) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 8380
4. (4) Andy Murray (Britain) 7165
5. (5) David Ferrer (Spain) 4200
6. (6) Robin Soderling (Sweden) 3770
7. (10) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 2870
8. (7) Mardy Fish (U.S.) 2820
9. (8) Gael Monfils (France) 2780
10. (9) Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 2775
11. (12) Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 2300
12. (11) Gilles Simon (France) 2210
13. (13) Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 2030
14. (14) Andy Roddick (United States) 1995
15. (16) Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 1935
16. (15) Richard Gasquet (France) 1900
17. (17) Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 1870
18. (18) John Isner (United States) 1815
19. (20) Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 1745
20. (19) Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 1720 (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Montpellier International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Dustin Brown (Germany) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 7-6(4) 6-3 Jeremy Chardy (France) beat 7-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-0 3-6 6-3
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) 4-1 (Gimeno retired) Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) beat Benjamin Becker (Germany) 6-4 6-4 Gerald Melzer (Austria) beat 6-Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-7(4) 6-3 7-6(4)