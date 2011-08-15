Tennis-Resurgent Nadal returns to Queen's Club
LONDON, Feb 6 A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen's Club for the Aegon Championships in June.
Aug 15 ATP World Tour rankings on Monday (last week's rankings in brackets):
1. (1) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 13500 points
2. (2) Rafa Nadal (Spain) 11420
3. (3) Roger Federer (Switzerland) 9200
4. (4) Andy Murray (Britain) 5715
5. (5) Robin Soderling (Sweden) 4235
6. (6) David Ferrer (Spain) 4200
7. (8) Mardy Fish (U.S.) 3060
8. (7) Gael Monfils (France) 2995
9. (9) Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 2420
10. (16) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 2305
11. (10) Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 2300
12. (11) Gilles Simon (France) 2155
13. (13) Richard Gasquet (France) 2080
14. (17) Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 2070
15. (12) Andy Roddick (U.S.) 2030
16. (15) Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 2015
17. (14) Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 1955
18. (18) Jurgen Melzer (Austria) 1865
19. (19) Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 1755
20. (24) Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 1740 (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Montpellier International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Dustin Brown (Germany) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 7-6(4) 6-3 Jeremy Chardy (France) beat 7-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-0 3-6 6-3
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) 4-1 (Gimeno retired) Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) beat Benjamin Becker (Germany) 6-4 6-4 Gerald Melzer (Austria) beat 6-Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-7(4) 6-3 7-6(4)