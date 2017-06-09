June 9 Milos Raonic and coach Richard Krajicek have decided to part ways after less than six months working together, the Canadian said in the wake of his exit from the French Open.

The world number six did not win a title under the former Wimbledon champion, who was appointed in December, and progressed to the final in two of nine tournaments.

Raonic lost to Pablo Carreno Busta in the fourth round at Roland Garros on Sunday.

"My coach, Richard Krajicek, and I have decided to part ways. This decision has been a mutual one," Raonic said on his official Twitter account.

"I would like to thank Richard for his help with my game, his dedication and professionalism. I wish him all the best."

Raonic, who has continued to work with long-time coach Riccardo Piatti, will aim to get his season back on track at the Aegon Championships in Birmingham, later this month. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )