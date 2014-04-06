UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer, Nadal stay on course for desert showdown
* Top seed Murray praises conqueror (Updates to end of day)
April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Davis Cup World Group Quarterfinals match between Switzerland and Kazakhstan on Sunday Switzerland beat 8-Kazakhstan 3-2 On Friday Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 6-4 6-4 6-2 Andrey Golubev (Kazakhstan) beat Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 7-6(5) 6-2 3-6 7-6(5) On Saturday Andrey Golubev/Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kazakhstan) beat Roger Federer/Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-4 7-6(5) 4-6 7-6(6) On Sunday Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Andrey Golubev (Kazakhstan) 7-6(0) 6-2 6-3 Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-4
* Top seed Murray praises conqueror (Updates to end of day)
March 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Sunday 17-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Henri Laaksonen (Switzerland) 6-3 0-6 6-4 9-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Stephane Robert (France) 6-2 6-1 12-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-4 6-0 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-3 6-2 18-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) 7-6(
March 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Sunday 12-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-4 6-0 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-3 6-2 18-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) 7-6(10) 6-3 Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat 32-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 7-5 6-3 25-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 7-6(1) 6-1 4-Kei Nishikori (Japan