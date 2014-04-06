April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Davis Cup World Group Quarterfinals match between Switzerland and Kazakhstan on Sunday Switzerland beat 8-Kazakhstan 3-2 On Friday Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 6-4 6-4 6-2 Andrey Golubev (Kazakhstan) beat Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 7-6(5) 6-2 3-6 7-6(5) On Saturday Andrey Golubev/Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kazakhstan) beat Roger Federer/Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-4 7-6(5) 4-6 7-6(6) On Sunday Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Andrey Golubev (Kazakhstan) 7-6(0) 6-2 6-3 Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-4