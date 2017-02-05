Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 match between Germany and Belgium on Sunday
7-Belgium beat Germany 4-1
On Sunday
Ruben Bemelmans (Belgium) beat Mischa Zverev (Germany) 7-5 6-1
Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Alexander Zverev (Germany) 2-6 6-4 6-4 7-6(8)
On Saturday
Ruben Bemelmans/Joris De Loore (Belgium) beat Alexander Zverev/Mischa Zverev (Germany) 6-3 7-6(4) 4-6 4-6 6-3
On Friday
Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Arthur De Greef (Belgium) 6-3 6-3 6-4
Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 6-4 3-6 2-6 7-6(2) 7-6(5)