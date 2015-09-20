UPDATE 1-Tennis-Peerless Federer rolls on with win over del Potro
March 28 Roger Federer produced another dazzling performance on Monday, easing past Juan Martin del Potro in the third round at the Miami Open.
Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Davis Cup World Group Semifinal matches on Sunday Semifinal Belgium beat 5-Argentina 3- 2 Britain beat Australia 3- 2
March 28 Roger Federer produced another dazzling performance on Monday, easing past Juan Martin del Potro in the third round at the Miami Open.
March 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Women's Singles Round 4 matches on Monday 11-Venus Williams (U.S.) beat 7-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-3 7-6(4) 26-Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) beat Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.) 7-5 6-4 1-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Risa Ozaki (Japan) 6-2 6-2 12-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat 6-Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) 7-6(1) 0-0 (Muguruza retired)