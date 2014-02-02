UPDATE 1-Tennis-Sock knocks out Nishikori to meet Federer in semis
* Federer advances in walkover against ill Kyrgios (Adds quotes, details)
Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 match between Kazakhstan and Belgium on Sunday 8-Kazakhstan beat Belgium 3-2 On Friday Andrey Golubev (Kazakhstan) beat David Goffin (Belgium) 7-6(9) 3-6 4-6 6-2 12-10 Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) beat Ruben Bemelmans (Belgium) 6-4 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3 On Saturday Ruben Bemelmans/Olivier Rochus (Belgium) beat Evgeny Korolev/Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 6-2 6-7(4) 6-3 7-6(4) On Sunday Andrey Golubev (Kazakhstan) beat Ruben Bemelmans (Belgium) 6-2 6-3 6-1 David Goffin (Belgium) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 4-6 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-0
March 17 Jack Sock powered past fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 on Friday to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.
March 17 Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.