UPDATE 1-Tennis-Sock knocks out Nishikori to meet Federer in semis
* Federer advances in walkover against ill Kyrgios (Adds quotes, details)
Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 match between Serbia and Switzerland on Sunday Switzerland beat 2-Serbia 3-2 On Friday Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 6-4 4-6 6-1 7-6(7) Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Ilija Bozoljac (Serbia) 6-4 7-5 6-2 On Saturday Marco Chiudinelli/Michael Lammer (Switzerland) beat Filip Krajinovic/Nenad Zimonjic (Serbia) 7-6(3) 3-6 7-6(2) 6-2 On Sunday Filip Krajinovic (Serbia) beat Marco Chiudinelli (Switzerland) 6-4 6-4 Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) beat Michael Lammer (Switzerland) 6-3 3-6 6-4
March 17 Jack Sock powered past fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 on Friday to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.
March 17 Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.