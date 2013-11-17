Tennis-Acapulco International women's singles final result
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5
Nov 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Davis Cup World Group Final match between Serbia and Czech Republic on Sunday 2-Czech Republic beat 4-Serbia 3-2 On Friday Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 6-3 6-4 6-3 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) 7-5 6-1 6-4 On Saturday Tomas Berdych/Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat Ilija Bozoljac/Nenad Zimonjic (Serbia) 6-2 6-4 7-6(4) On Sunday Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 6-3 6-1 6-1 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-4 7-6(5) 6-2
SAO PAULO, March 4 Pablo Cuevas beat Spanish top seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 7-6(2) on Saturday to set himself for a chance of a third consecutive Brasil Open title.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 1-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 6-3 7-6(2) 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-7(5) 7-5 6-2