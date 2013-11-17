Nov 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Davis Cup World Group Final match between Serbia and Czech Republic on Sunday 2-Czech Republic beat 4-Serbia 3-2 On Friday Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 6-3 6-4 6-3 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) 7-5 6-1 6-4 On Saturday Tomas Berdych/Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat Ilija Bozoljac/Nenad Zimonjic (Serbia) 6-2 6-4 7-6(4) On Sunday Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 6-3 6-1 6-1 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-4 7-6(5) 6-2