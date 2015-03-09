Tennis-Nadal powers past Fognini into Miami Open final
March 31 Rafa Nadal rolled by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on Friday to reach his fifth Miami Open final and a potential rematch of the Australian Open decider with Roger Federer.
March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 matches on Sunday Round 1 Belgium beat 2-Switzerland 3- 2 Britain beat 7-U.S. 3- 2 Australia beat 3-Czech Republic 3- 2 5-Argentina beat Brazil 3- 2 1-France beat Germany 3- 2 4-Serbia beat Croatia 5- 0 Kazakhstan beat 6-Italy 3- 2 8-Canada beat Japan 3- 2
March 31 Rafa Nadal rolled by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on Friday to reach his fifth Miami Open final and a potential rematch of the Australian Open decider with Roger Federer.
March 31 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-1 7-5