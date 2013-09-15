Tennis-Malaysian Open women's singles final result
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat Nao Hibino (Japan) 6-3 6-2
Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Davis Cup World Group Semifinal match between Czech Republic and Argentina on Sunday 2-Czech Republic beat 3-Argentina 3-2 On Friday Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Leonardo Mayer (Argentina) 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-4 Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat Juan Monaco (Argentina) 7-6(3) 6-3 6-2 On Saturday Tomas Berdych/Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat Carlos Berlocq/Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-3 6-4 6-2 On Sunday Leonardo Mayer (Argentina) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-4 Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) beat Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) 4-6 7-6(6) 6-4
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)