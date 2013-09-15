Tennis-Malaysian Open women's singles final result
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat Nao Hibino (Japan) 6-3 6-2
Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Davis Cup World Group Semifinal matches on Sunday Semifinal 4-Serbia beat Canada 3- 2 2-Czech Republic beat 3-Argentina 3- 2
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
