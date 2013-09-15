Tennis-Malaysian Open women's singles final result
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat Nao Hibino (Japan) 6-3 6-2
Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Davis Cup World Group Semifinal match between Serbia and Canada on Sunday 4-Serbia beat Canada 3-2 On Friday Milos Raonic (Canada) beat Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 5-7 6-3 3-6 6-3 10-8 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-2 6-0 6-4 On Saturday Daniel Nestor/Vasek Pospisil (Canada) beat Ilija Bozoljac/Nenad Zimonjic (Serbia) 6-7(6) 6-4 3-6 7-6(5) 10-8 On Sunday Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 7-6(3) 6-2 7-6(6) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Milos Raonic (Canada) 7-6(1) 6-2 6-2
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)