Tennis-Three suspicious matches at Australian Open cleared by TIU
LONDON, April 7 Three matches at this year's Australian Open were investigated by the Tennis Integrity Unit who cleared them any suspicion, the TIU said on Friday.
Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 1-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-7(6) 7-6(3) 6-4 Guido Pella (Argentina) beat 5-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-1 6-4
LONDON, April 7 Three matches at this year's Australian Open were investigated by the Tennis Integrity Unit who cleared them any suspicion, the TIU said on Friday.
April 7 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Davis Cup World Group Quarterfinal match between Belgium and Italy on Friday 7-Belgium lead Italy 1-0 On Friday Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 6-7(3) 6-1 6-1 7-6(4)