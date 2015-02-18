Tennis-Vesnina stunned by world number 594 at Miami Open
March 24 Elena Vesnina, fresh off her victory at Indian Wells, crashed out of the Miami Open on Friday after a stunning 3-6 6-4 7-5 loss to world number 594 Ajla Tomljanovic.
Feb 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Juan Monaco (Argentina) beat Jarkko Nieminen (Finland) 6-1 7-6(4) Andreas Haider-Maurer (Austria) beat 3-Tommy Robredo (Spain) 6-3 6-2
March 23 Russian Elena Vesnina and Spaniard Garbine Muguruza were in big trouble in their second round matches when the weather came to their rescue at the Miami Open in Florida on Thursday.