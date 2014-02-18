Tennis-Indian Wells men's singles quarterfinal results
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 21-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat 27-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) 6-1 3-6 7-6(4)
Feb 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) 3-6 6-4 6-3 Federico Delbonis (Argentina) beat Guilherme Clezar (Brazil) 6-1 6-1 Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) beat Joao Souza (Brazil) 7-5 2-6 6-2 Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) beat Filippo Volandri (Italy) 6-7(7) 6-3 4-0 (Volandri retired) Martin Klizan (Slovakia) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-4 4-6 7-6(4)
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 21-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat 27-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) 6-1 3-6 7-6(4)
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 28-Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat 13-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2
March 15 World number three Karolina Pliskova overcame a stern test to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday after edging French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 7-6(2)7-6(5) at Indian Wells. Pliskova let a 5-2 lead slip away in the second set before recovering to earn the victory after a two-hour battle.