Tennis-Indian Wells women's singles quarterfinal results
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 28-Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat 13-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2
Feb 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 2-David Ferrer (Spain) beat Jeremy Chardy (France) 6-2 6-3 3-Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Aljaz Bedene (Slovenia) 7-6(5) 0-6 6-1 Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat Alejandro Gonzalez (Colombia) 6-7(0) 6-1 6-3 7-Juan Monaco (Argentina) beat Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-3 6-1 4-Tommy Robredo (Spain) beat Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-6(5) 6-3 Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat 6-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 2-6 6-3 7-5 Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 5-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 2-6 6-3 6-0 Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Leonardo Mayer (Argentina) 6-2 6-0 8-Pablo Andujar (Spain) beat Julian Reister (Germany) 6-4 6-3
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 28-Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat 13-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2
March 15 World number three Karolina Pliskova overcame a stern test to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday after edging French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 7-6(2)7-6(5) at Indian Wells. Pliskova let a 5-2 lead slip away in the second set before recovering to earn the victory after a two-hour battle.
March 15 Nick Kyrgios ended Novak Djokovic’s 19-match winning run at Indian Wells by beating the Serb 6-4 7-6(3) to reach the BNP Paribas Open quarter-finals on Wednesday, while Roger Federer also advanced with a straight sets win over Rafa Nadal.