UPDATE 4-Tennis-Indian Wells men's singles round 4 results
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 4 matches on Wednesday 8-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 10-Gael Monfils (France) 6-3 6-2 3-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) 9-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-2 6-3 27-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 11-David Goffin (Belgium) 6-3 3-6 6-3 21-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 6-4 7-6(5) 4-Kei Nis