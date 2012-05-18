(Adds Federer victory)
* Djokovic runs away with second set against Tsonga
* Nadal impressive against Berdych, Ferrer through
By Simon Cambers
ROME, May 18 Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal moved
a step closer to another possible final showdown after recording
straight-set wins in the quarter-finals of the Rome Masters on
Friday.
Holder and top seed Djokovic survived a tight first set to
beat Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-5 6-1, while Nadal, striking
the ball better than he has done in months, recorded an
impressive 6-4 7-5 victory over in-form Czech Tomas Berdych.
Djokovic and Tsonga exchanged two service breaks apiece to
reach 5-5, but the Serb clinched the opening set when the fifth
seed served his first double fault.
The world number one then ran away with the second set to
set up a clash with second-ranked Roger Federer, who demolished
Andreas Seppi of Italy 6-1 6-2.
"The second set was the best I have played this week,"
Djokovic said.
"I don't like to compare how I am playing to last year, but
I am very happy with my game," he added before considering his
first meeting with Federer since he saved two match points to
beat him in the semi-finals at last year's U.S. Open.
"Obviously there are no secrets between us, we have played
many big matches over the last four or five years. But I believe
I am ready and I will go on court with the right attitude and
hopefully play well."
Nadal, who slipped behind Federer in the rankings after the
Swiss won the Madrid title last weekend, produced an outstanding
performance to beat seventh seed Berdych.
The Spaniard - chasing a sixth title in Rome - came from a
break down in the second set to clinch victory, celebrating with
his arms above his head.
"I played one of my best matches of the year today," Nadal
told a news conference.
"Tomas is a player with a lot of confidence and playing very
well, so I am very happy with how I played.
"I did one fantastic thing, in my opinion. I stepped inside
the court a lot, with my forehand and my movements were
fantastic."
In the semi-finals, Nadal will meet fellow Spaniard David
Ferrer, who edged out Richard Gasquet of France 7-6 6-3.
Nadal beat Ferrer to win the title in Barcelona last month
but said he would need to play better on Saturday if he is to
make the final.
"I was a little bit lucky in some moments in Barcelona," he
said. "I didn't play my best tennis that day.
"I know I can play better than that and I will have to play
my best tennis against David because he is a great player.
"But I am very happy with the way I am playing and the way I
have played the whole clay court season."
Federer raced through the first set in 20 minutes and though
world number 30 Seppi put up more of a fight in the second, the
Swiss cruised into the last four.
(Editing by Matt Barker)