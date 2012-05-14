ROME May 14 Rafa Nadal's chances of winning an
open era record seventh French Open title next month will not be
affected by his fall to number three in the world rankings, the
Spaniard said on Monday.
His third-round defeat last week in Madrid meant he was
overtaken by tournament winner Roger Federer, with
Novak Djokovic still top of the pile.
"Being number two or number three isn't going to change my
goal," Nadal told a news conference at the Foro Italico, the
long-time home of the Rome Masters, which began on Sunday.
"My goal will be the same, number two, three or number 10.
To win you have to beat the best players in the world. The only
change is in the semi-finals but it doesn't make any
difference."
Nadal could regain second spot from Federer this week but
said he was more concerned with the way he is playing.
"I will try my best to play my best and if I am able to do
that I will have my chances to have a good result," he said.
"I will just try to play the same way I did in Monte Carlo
and Barcelona (where he won the title). The feeling is there and
I am happy with how I am playing."
Nadal and Djokovic were the most vocal critics of the
slippery nature of the blue clay which was used in Madrid for
the first time last week.
"I don't think about Madrid," Nadal said. "I lost (to
Fernando Verdasco). I accept that I played bad and I lost
because I didn't play the level that I needed to win.
"But Rome is a tournament I love, one of my favourite
tournaments of the year. I am just excited and motivated to come
back here."
Beaten in the final by Djokovic last year, Nadal is due to
begin his title bid on Wednesday against Florian Mayer, a German
with an awkward game who beat him when they played in Shanghai
last October.
Federer will also be in action on Wednesday against Carlos
Berlocq of Argentina on Wednesday while Djokovic and fourth seed
Andy Murray play on Tuesday.
Top seed Djokovic takes on talented Australian Bernard
Tomic, a 4-6 6-2 6-4 winner over Spaniard Santiago Giraldo, and
Murray plays Argentine David Nalbandian.
