LONDON May 13 Swapping the slippery blue clay
of Madrid for the robust Roman dust, Novak Djokovic says he is
"right where I want to be" as he chases French Open glory later
this month.
Vowing not to return to Madrid next year unless the
heavily-criticised surface is improved, Djokovic said he was
relieved to be back on a surer footing.
"After that blue clay, this clay seems like paradise," the
world number one told a press conference at the Rome Masters,
where this week he will try to defend his title.
Victory at the French Open would give Djokovic a fourth
consecutive grand slam title and the Serb shrugged off
suggestions that a quarter-final defeat in Madrid was any cause
for concern.
"I don't think my preparation for Rome and Roland Garros are
being disturbed because I feel that I have been practising very
hard in the last five weeks," he said.
"Under the circumstances, I played a very good tournament in
Monte Carlo," added Djokovic, who reached the final despite
learning of the death of his grandfather during the tournament.
"I had a couple of weeks off after that to still work. I'm
physically fit and ready for the challenges to come.
"I want to think about Rome only in this moment. I want to
do well and then of course going to Roland Garros, which is one
of the top priorities for me this year."
Having won three grand slam titles in 2011 and forged clear
at the top of the world rankings, Djokovic admitted he set
himself almost impossible standards to repeat this year.
But his victory in the Australian Open set up the chance to
complete the "Djokovic Slam" and the Serb said he was determined
to do everything he can to make it possible.
LOVE CHALLENGE
"Expectations and pressure are part of our professional
sport and I think I have enough experience to know how to
approach every grand slam and every tournament," he said.
"I have played so many big matches on the big stage and I
just love the challenge - love being in this situation."
"Physically and mentally I am fine. I am right there where I
was last year, I feel confident. I am where I always wanted to
be, number one in the world."
Djokovic, who will begin his title bid against either
Bernard Tomic of Australia or a qualifier, has Roger Federer,
the winner on Sunday in Madrid, in his half of the draw.
If the seedings go to plan, the second semi-final would pit
French Open champion Rafa Nadal against Britain's Andy Murray.
Murray confirmed he is fully fit again after a back injury
caused him to miss Madrid, a decision, he said, that was greeted
with humour by his fellow players.
"From what the players have been saying to me here, it was
the best decision to make," he said. "Everyone's been applauding
me for not playing, saying 'you're much smarter than me'.
"It's good, with the French Open just a couple of weeks
away, I'm not going to have to make adjustments like the guys
coming from Madrid will."
