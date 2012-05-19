Tennis-Memphis International men's singles final result
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Memphis International Men's Singles Final on Sunday Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 6-1 6-4
ROME May 19 Five-times champion Rafa Nadal wore down David Ferrer 7-6 6-0 on Saturday to reach the final of the Rome Masters.
The second seed came from 3-1 down to win the first set and then ran away with the second to set up a final against either world number one Novak Djokovic or number two Roger Federer.
Sixth seed Ferrer had the better of an 86-minute first set but could not push home his advantage as Nadal won the tiebreak 8-6.
That broke Ferrer's resistance and a dominant Nadal stormed through the second for his 12th straight win on clay over his fellow Spaniard. (Editing by Matt Barker)
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favourite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
Feb 19 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.