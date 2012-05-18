ROME May 18 Rafa Nadal, striking the ball better than he has done in months, moved into the semi-finals of the Rome Masters tennis on Friday with an impressive 6-4 7-5 victory over Czech Tomas Berdych.

World number three Nadal, trying to win the title for a sixth time, came from a break down in the second set to clinch victory.

In the semi-finals, Nadal will meet fellow Spaniard David Ferrer, who edged out Richard Gasquet of France 7-6 6-3.

World number one Novak Djokovic was due to face Jo-Wilfried

Tsonga of France later on Friday while Roger Federer, the winner in Madrid last weekend, faced Italy's Andreas Seppi. (Reporting by Simon Cambers; Editing by Clare Fallon)