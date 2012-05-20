Tennis-Memphis International men's singles final result
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Memphis International Men's Singles Final on Sunday Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 6-1 6-4
May 20 World number one Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will have to return to the Foro Italico on Monday after the Rome Masters final was washed out by heavy rain on Sunday.
Organisers finally postponed the final after the women's showdown between Maria Sharapova and Li Na was completed following a two-hour rain interruption.
The match, a re-run of last year's final which Djokovic won, will now begin at 1000GMT on Monday.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favourite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
Feb 19 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.