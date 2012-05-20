May 20 World number one Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will have to return to the Foro Italico on Monday after the Rome Masters final was washed out by heavy rain on Sunday.

Organisers finally postponed the final after the women's showdown between Maria Sharapova and Li Na was completed following a two-hour rain interruption.

The match, a re-run of last year's final which Djokovic won, will now begin at 1000GMT on Monday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)