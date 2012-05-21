* Spaniard triumphs 7-5 6-3
* Match delayed by a day due to rain
(Adds Nadal quotes)
ROME May 21 Rafa Nadal enjoyed the perfect
fillip ahead of his French Open defence by downing world number
one Novak Djokovic 7-5 6-3 in the delayed Rome Masters final on
Monday, saving his most impressive display of the tournament to
last.
Beaten surprisingly early on Madrid's blue clay earlier this
month, the 25-year-old Spaniard has been back to his destructive
best on the red dirt at the Foro Italico and blew away his
one-time bogeyman.
Both players refused to budge an inch in a brutal 76-minute
opener but Serb Djokovic, who memorably beat Nadal in straight
sets in last year's final, faded and the match ended in
anti-climax when he double-faulted to gift Nadal a record sixth
Rome title.
"I am happy that I won in Rome without losing a set against
the best players in the world like (Tomas) Berdych and (David)
Ferrer and Djokovic," Nadal said.
"I will have this trophy in my bedroom. It is a dream. I
have confidence I am playing well and this comes when I play at
the right level. Hopefully I will keep playing like this."
Six-times French Open champion Nadal's victory means he will
rise back to second in the world rankings after being overtaken
by Roger Federer last week -- a significant move ahead of Roland
Garros where he will now definitely be in the opposite half of
the draw to Djokovic.
The match, the 32nd between the pair, had been postponed by
rain on Sunday, but both players came out firing in front of a
healthy crowd as the sun finally returned.
Nadal went immediately on the attack, carving out two break
points in Djokovic's opening service game only for the
elastic-limbed Serb's defences to dig him out of trouble.
DREADFULLY DISGUISED
The Spaniard did draw first blood when he punished a
dreadfully disguised Djokovic drop shot in the fifth game to
move ahead but he immediately handed the service break back with
a lacklustre game culminating in a rare forehand error.
Djokovic briefly switched up a gear and began to dominate
the rallies, so much so that he seemed poised to take the set
when Nadal served to stay in the set.
At 30-30 Djokovic peppered the corners with a series of
meaty groundstrokes and had Nadal in trouble before a forehand
was wrongly called out and immediately over-ruled by the umpire
and the point was replayed.
A frustrated Djokovic lost the next two points with errors
and he was broken at 5-5 as Nadal prevailed in a scintillating
rally with both players in at the net.
Nadal served out with ease to claim the opening set and
immediately moved 2-0 up in the second set.
Djokovic hung on grimly, threatening to break back in the
fourth game only to mess up an easy smash.
Djokovic suffered with a couple of bad bounces as he served
to stay in the match and the deflated 25-year-old double-faulted
to end the contest and hand Nadal a 21st Masters Series title to
move ahead of the record of 20 he shared with Federer.
"I think that the match today was quite close, even if he
won in straight sets," Djokovic said. "If you don't use the
opportunities against Rafa he gets momentum.
"But I go to Paris with confidence."
With the French Open and Wimbledon looming, Nadal has also
regained his old supremacy over the man who took his No.1
ranking last year and who had beaten him seven times in a row
before the sequence ended in Monte Carlo last month.
(Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)