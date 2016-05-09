Tennis-U.S. Clay Court Championship men's singles final result
April 16 (Gracenote) - Result from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Final on Sunday 4-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat 8-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 6-4 4-6 7-6(5)
May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Italian Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 6-1 6-4 Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat 14-Gael Monfils (France) 6-3 7-6(2) Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) beat Borna Coric (Croatia) 7-6(5) 5-7 6-4 Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) beat Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3 13-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 6-3 3-6 6-4 Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-1 7-6(2) Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat Lorenzo Sonego (Italy) 6-7(5) 6-3 7-5 Andreas Seppi (Italy) beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 7-6(5) 7-6(2) 10-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat Marco Cecchinato (Italy) 6-4 4-6 6-4 Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 5-7 7-5 6-3 Nick Kyrgios (Australia) beat Salvatore Caruso (Italy) 6-1 6-2 11-Richard Gasquet (France) beat Julien Benneteau (France) 6-3 6-0
April 16 Croatian Borna Coric claimed his first ATP title when he battled back to beat experienced German Philipp Kohlschreiber in the final of the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech on Sunday.