Tennis-Miami men's singles round 3 results

March 27 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Sunday 13-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 6-3 7-6(0) Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Jeremy Chardy (France) 3-6 6-4 6-4 Donald Young (U.S.) beat Benoit Paire (France) 7-6(2) 6-4 Nicolas Mahut (France) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-4 6-3 2-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat 25-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 7-6(2) 6-7(5) 6-1 Federico Delbonis (Argen