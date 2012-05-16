Tennis-Qatar Open women's singles round 1 results
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Qatar Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 7-5 6-4
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Rome Masters men's singles second round matches on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding, * denotes new result) * 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Florian Mayer (Germany) 6-1 7-5 * Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat 8-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 6-3 6-1 * Andreas Seppi (Italy) beat 9-John Isner (U.S.) 2-6 7-6(5) 7-5 * 16-Richard Gasquet (France) beat Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 6-3 6-2 * 11-Gilles Simon (France) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-4 2-6 6-4 * 7-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Lukasz Kubot (Poland) 6-4 6-1 * 12-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) beat Sam Querrey (U.S.) 7-5 6-2 * 10-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-4 6-2 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 6-3 6-4 14-Juan Monaco (Argentina) beat Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-2 Marcel Granollers (Spain) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-3 6-4
MADRID, Feb 13 Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 11540 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (3) Stan Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5695 4 (4) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4930 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4625 6 (6) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4295 7 (7) Marin Cilic(Croatia)