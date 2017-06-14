Tennis-Halep awarded wildcard at Eastbourne
June 22 French Open runner-up Simona Halep was awarded a wildcard entry to feature at the Aegon International in Eastbourne next week, organisers said on Thursday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Den Bosch Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Julien Benneteau (France) beat 7-Nicolas Mahut (France) 3-6 6-2 6-2 4-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 7-6(5) 6-4 2-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Adrian Mannarino (France) 6-2 6-3 8-Aljaz Bedene (Britain) beat Ernesto Escobedo (U.S.) 6-3 6-4
LONDON, June 21 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga joined the exodus of seeds at the Aegon Championships after being outplayed by Luxembourg's Gilles Muller at a boiling hot Queen's Club on Wednesday.
June 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 7-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Denis Shapovalov (Canada) 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-5 6-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Julien Benneteau (France) 4-6 6-3 6-4 Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat 5-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 6-4 6-4 Donald Young (U.S.) beat Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 6-3 6-4