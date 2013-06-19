Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
June 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Den Bosch Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Xavier Malisse (Belgium) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 3-6 6-1 6-4 2-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 6-3 7-6(8) 5-Jeremy Chardy (France) beat Marius Copil (Romania) 7-5 6-4 Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 6-2 6-3 Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) beat Daniel Brands (Germany) 7-6(7) 6-2 Jan Hernych (Czech Republic) beat Michael Llodra (France) 6-7(5) 6-4 7-5 Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-4 7-5 Nicolas Mahut (France) beat Andrey Kuznetsov (Russia) 6-2 6-4
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5