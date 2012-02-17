By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM
ROTTERDAM Feb 17 Top seed Roger Federer
struggled to defeat Finn Jarkko Nieminen 7-5 7-6 on Friday to
reach the semi-finals of the World Indoor Tournament.
The Swiss, who is this week making his first appearance in
the Dutch port city since he won the title in 2005, lacked
rhythm against the unseeded Nieminen.
Former world number one Federer came back from 40-0 down in
the 11th game to break serve on the indoor carpet and then had
to rely on the tie-break to clinch victory in the second set.
"It was a tough match but important to get through," he told
reporters. "I am still getting used to the surface and tonight I
struggled with my timing in the rallies.
"But I also have to give credit to Jarkko the way he played.
He was really aggressive and even on his second serve he kept
attacking."
Federer, the world number three, next meets Nikolay
Davydenko after the unseeded Russian put out fifth-seeded
Frenchman Richard Gasquet 7-5 6-3.
Second-seeded Czech Tomas Berdych also went through with a
6-3 6-4 triumph over Italian Andreas Seppi.
Berdych now faces third seed Juan Martin Del Potro after the
Argentine thrashed seventh-seeded Serb Viktor Troicki 6-0 6-1.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez; To query or comment on this story
