By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM
ROTTERDAM Feb 19 Roger Federer outclassed
Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro 6-1 6-4 in the final of the
World Indoor Tournament on Sunday to win his first title of the
year.
The top seeded Swiss, who also beat Del Potro in the
quarter-final of the Australian Open last month, dominated every
rally and wrapped up the first five games before the Argentine
third seed had anything to his credit.
Federer impressed on his first break point when his volley
was returned by Del Potro with a lob before the former World
number one clinched the game with a smash.
In the second set, a break in the sixth game proved
sufficient for Federer to put his name on the winners' board for
the second time after 2005.
(Editing by Alan Baldwin)