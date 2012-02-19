ROTTERDAM Feb 19 Roger Federer outclassed Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro 6-1 6-4 in the final of the World Indoor Tournament on Sunday to win his first title of the year.

The top seeded Swiss, who also beat Del Potro in the quarter-final of the Australian Open last month, dominated every rally and wrapped up the first five games before the Argentine third seed had anything to his credit.

Federer impressed on his first break point when his volley was returned by Del Potro with a lob before the former World number one clinched the game with a smash.

In the second set, a break in the sixth game proved sufficient for Federer to put his name on the winners' board for the second time after 2005. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)