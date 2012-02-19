(Adds quotes)
* First title of year for Federer
* Beats Del Potro again
By Theo Ruizenaar
ROTTERDAM, Feb 19 Roger Federer outclassed
Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro 6-1 6-4 in the final of the
World Indoor Tournament on Sunday to win his first title of the
year.
The top seeded Swiss, who also beat Del Potro in the
quarter-final of the Australian Open last month, dominated every
rally and wrapped up the first five games before the Argentine
third seed had anything to his credit.
Federer impressed on his first break point when his volley
was returned by Del Potro with a lob before the former world
number one clinched the game with a smash.
"The first set I really was rock solid, while in the second
it was more tight and he had his chances," Federer told
reporters.
In the second set, a break in the sixth game proved
sufficient for Federer to put his name on the winners' board for
the second time following 2005.
With his outstanding performance in the final the 30-year
old Federer made clear that speculation about retirement is
inappropriate.
Federer said that even during a meeting with former Dutch
national soccer coach Marco van Basten it was discussed and that
Van Basten told him to continue as long as he can.
The Swiss said: "I think it has to do with when you turn 30
people think you might retire instead of considering that you
are on two-thirds of your career."
He added: "Andre Agassi was 36 when he retired so I will be
a few more years on the tour."
(Editing by Dave Thompson)