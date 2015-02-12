Tennis-Nadal powers past Fognini into Miami Open final
March 31 Rafa Nadal rolled by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on Friday to reach his fifth Miami Open final and a potential rematch of the Australian Open decider with Roger Federer.
Feb 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the World Indoor Tournament Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 2-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat Simone Bolelli (Italy) 6-3 7-6(2) 4-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-7(2) 6-4 6-2 1-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-3 7-5 3-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-0 3-6 6-3 8-Gilles Simon (France) beat Jeremy Chardy (France) 6-4 6-3
March 31 Rafa Nadal rolled by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on Friday to reach his fifth Miami Open final and a potential rematch of the Australian Open decider with Roger Federer.
March 31 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-1 7-5