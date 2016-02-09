Tennis-U.S. Clay Court Championship men's singles round 1 results
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Nicolas Kicker (Argentina) beat Noah Rubin (U.S.) 5-3 (Rubin retired)
Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the World Indoor Tournament Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Martin Klizan (Slovakia) beat Tommy Robredo (Spain) 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 5-Gael Monfils (France) beat Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) 6-4 6-4 Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat 4-David Goffin (Belgium) 6-1 5-7 7-6(5) Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat Julien Benneteau (France) 6-4 6-4 Chung Hyeon (South Korea) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 5-7 6-4 6-4 Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Nicolas Kicker (Argentina) beat Noah Rubin (U.S.) 5-3 (Rubin retired)
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the Marrakech Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Radu Albot (Moldova) beat Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 7-6(6) 6-3 Tommy Robredo (Spain) beat Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) 6-4 6-4 Laslo Djere (Serbia) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 7-6(3) 6-3 Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) beat Taro Daniel (Japan) 4-6 6-3 6-1