Tennis-Ecuador Open men's singles final result
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Result from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday Victor Estrella (Dominican Republic) beat 3-Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 6-7(2) 7-5 7-6(6)
(Adds results)
Feb 13 World Indoor Tournament men's singles first round results from Rotterdam, Netherlands on Monday (prefix denotes seeding).
Lukasz Kubot (Poland) beat 6-Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-2
Jesse Huta Galung (Netherlands) beat Ivan Ljubicic (Croatia) 7-6 (6) 6-3
Paul-Henri Mathieu (France) beat 4-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 4-6 7-6 (5) 6-4 5-Richard Gasquet (France) beat Flavio Cipolla (Italy) 6-3 1-6 6-1 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Result from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday Victor Estrella (Dominican Republic) beat 3-Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 6-7(2) 7-5 7-6(6)
* USTA apologies for "blunder" (Adds detail, changes headline)
LONDON, Feb 12 French umpire Arnaud Gabas has had surgery to repair a fractured eye socket after being hit by a ball from Canada's Denis Shapovalov during a Davis Cup tie with Britain, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Sunday.