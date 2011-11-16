LONDON Nov 16 The men's tour must look
after the welfare of top players like Novak Djokovic rather than
expect them to turn up injured at tournaments so they do not
lose out on bonus payments, former British number one Greg
Rusedski said.
Djokovic polarised opinion last week when he opted to
compete at the Paris Masters despite aggravating an existing
shoulder injury days earlier at the Basel Open.
However, if he had been a no-show in Paris, he would have
sacrificed a $1.6 million pay cheque he was guaranteed to earn
just for contesting a single point in the French capital.
The world's standout player of 2011 went on to win two
matches before quitting in agony ahead of a much anticipated
prime-time quarter-final showdown with local favourite
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
While Djokovic's decision might have angered fans who had
bought tickets for the match, Rusedski said the current system
was to blame for the situation.
"If he (Djokovic) did not play (in Paris), he would have
lost out on over a million pounds in bonus pool money so he
wanted to give it a go," the 1997 U.S Open runner-up told
Reuters in a telephone interview on Wednesday ahead of the
season-ending ATP World Tour Finals.
"So he went out there and he played. He played two matches
-- and then against Tsonga he didn't bother to go on court.
"The bonus pool works on your yearly commitment. So if you
look at it in that respect, he deserves the money.
"The question being is should they have made an exemption
rule possibly for him to give him his bonus pool money even if
he didn't play Paris?
"There should be an exemption rule if someone is truly
injured... they should still be able to receive their bonus pool
money. Because you work hard throughout the year and he's been
the best player throughout the year so there should be no excuse
why he shouldn't be paid it."
That is not, however, how the ATP sees it.
WIPED OUT
As world number one, Djokovic was entitled to a $2 million
bonus if he played all eight Masters 1000 events during 2011.
The bonus was cut to $1.6m if he played seven of the eight.
Anything less and the bonus was wiped out.
Since the Serb pulled out injured from the Shanghai Masters,
he had to walk out on court in Paris -- healthy or not -- to
pick up the bumper cheque following a season in which he won 10
titles, including three grand slams and five Masters crowns, to
notch up a 69-4 win-loss record.
Athletes' welfare has been a hot topic this year and came to
a head during the U.S. Open in September, when a player revolt
over "dangerous" playing conditions at rain-hit Flushing Meadows
threatened to overshadow the tournament.
Injury-prone Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray complained bitterly
about the crammed calendar and said players were being asked to
put up with an unreasonable schedule that was starting to take a
toll on their bodies.
However, the ATP said Djokovic made up his own mind about
competing in Paris.
"The bonus pool was created as a special reward for top
players who compete in all of our top events," an ATP
spokesperson said.
"Novak has had a phenomenal year but we have rules in place
to make things fair to all players and to support the structure
of the Tour.
"Of course, as our members know, the ATP Board is able to
review the application of rules in certain circumstances. Novak
wanted to play and ultimately did what he thought was right."
Although it was plain to see that contesting 73 matches over
the past 11 months had left Djokovic nursing a battered body,
Rusedski was confident the Serb would find the mental strength
to last the distance at the O2 Arena in London, where the top
eight men will battle it out at the season finale.
"He's had 10 days to rest and hopefully he should be fine
for the O2," Rusedski said.
"I think Djokovic will be in good shape, he'll find a way
(to last the distance) and once the O2 is done he'll have a few
weeks to recover and get ready for Australia. I expect him to
fit and don't think that will be an issue."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)