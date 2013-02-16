Tennis-Brazil Open men's singles round 2 results
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat Renzo Olivo (Argentina) 6-2 6-4
Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the San Jose Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 3-Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat Alejandro Falla (Colombia) 6-3 4-6 7-5 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat 6-Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) 7-6(0) 6-3 2-John Isner (U.S.) beat 8-Xavier Malisse (Belgium) 7-6(8) 6-2 4-Tommy Haas (Germany) beat Steve Johnson (U.S.) 6-4 6-2
ACAPULCO, March 1 (The Sports Xchange) - Playing for the first time since his early ouster at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic posted a straight-sets victory Tuesday in the first round of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel tournament in Acapulco, Mexico.
March 1 Defending champion Elina Svitolina withdrew from the Malaysian Open with a leg injury ahead of her second round match against Nao Hibino on Wednesday.