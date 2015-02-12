Tennis-Nadal powers past Fognini into Miami Open final
March 31 Rafa Nadal rolled by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on Friday to reach his fifth Miami Open final and a potential rematch of the Australian Open decider with Roger Federer.
Feb 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Luca Vanni (Italy) beat Thiemo de Bakker (Netherlands) 7-6(5) 3-6 6-3 3-Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) 6-3 1-6 6-2 6-Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) beat Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 4-6 7-5 6-3
March 31 Rafa Nadal rolled by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on Friday to reach his fifth Miami Open final and a potential rematch of the Australian Open decider with Roger Federer.
March 31 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-1 7-5