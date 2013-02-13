Tennis-Acapulco International women's singles final result
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5
Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 5-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat Guilherme Clezar (Brazil) 7-6(4) 5-7 7-6(1) Filippo Volandri (Italy) beat Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) 6-3 3-6 7-6(6) 8-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-3 7-5 Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) beat Andrey Kuznetsov (Russia) 6-3 6-4 Guido Pella (Argentina) beat 6-Fabio Fognini (Italy) 7-6(6) 1-6 6-1
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5
SAO PAULO, March 4 Pablo Cuevas beat Spanish top seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 7-6(2) on Saturday to set himself for a chance of a third consecutive Brasil Open title.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 1-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 6-3 7-6(2) 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-7(5) 7-5 6-2