Tennis-Acapulco International women's singles final result
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5
Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 1 David Nalbandian (Argentina) beat Jorge Aguilar (Chile) 7-5 5-7 6-3 Paul Capdeville (Chile) beat Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-7(5) 6-0 3-0 (Zeballos retired) Joao Souza (Brazil) beat Ruben Ramirez Hidalgo (Spain) 7-6(6) 0-0 (Ramirez Hidalgo retired) Albert Montanes (Spain) beat Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 6-4 6-4
SAO PAULO, March 4 Pablo Cuevas beat Spanish top seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 7-6(2) on Saturday to set himself for a chance of a third consecutive Brasil Open title.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 1-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 6-3 7-6(2) 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-7(5) 7-5 6-2