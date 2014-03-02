UPDATE 2-Tennis-Pospisil sends Murray packing at Indian Wells
March 11 World number one Andy Murray was sent packing from the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday after losing 6-4 7-6(5) to Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil.
March 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday Federico Delbonis (Argentina) beat Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 4-6 6-3 6-4
March 11 Angelique Kerber, who will reclaim the world number one ranking on Monday, breezed to a 6-2 6-1 second-round victory over fellow German Andrea Petkovic at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday.
March 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Saturday Vasek Pospisil (Canada) beat 1-Andy Murray (Britain) 6-4 7-6(5) 11-David Goffin (Belgium) beat Karen Khachanov (Russia) 6-4 3-6 6-3 20-John Isner (U.S.) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(0) 7-6(6) Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat 19-Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 6-4 6-3