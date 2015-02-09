Tennis-Halep talks herself into defeat against Konta at Miami Open
March 29 Britain's Johanna Konta recovered from the brink of defeat at the Miami Open on Wednesday to beat third seed Simona Halep in the quarter-final.
Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday 5-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 6-4 3-6 7-5 Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Guilherme Clezar (Brazil) 7-5 7-5
March 29 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Wednesday Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat 2-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-4 6-2